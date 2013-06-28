John Medeski On Piano Jazz

As the keyboardist for the trio Medeski, Martin & Wood, John Medeski has been bringing jazz and fusion to rock audiences for more than two decades. He recently began playing solo piano concerts in venues around the world. On this episode of Piano Jazz, Medeski joins host Jon Weber to perform pieces from his new solo piano album, A Different Time, as well as a surprising duet or two.

Originally recorded March 4, 2013.

