Arts & Culture

KCRW Presents: Camera Obscura

KCRW | By Jason Bentley, KCRW Music Director
Published July 2, 2013 at 11:30 AM CDT

Led by Tracyanne Campbell's effortlessly breezy voice, Camera Obscura's easygoing new album arrived just in time for summer. During the indie-pop band's recent live session on Morning Becomes Eclectic, Campbell credited Desire Lines' fresh and upbeat aura to recording in Portland, Ore., instead of Camera Obscura's hometown of Glasgow. Here, the band performs its new song "Do It Again."

Jason Bentley, KCRW Music Director