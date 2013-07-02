KCRW Presents: Camera Obscura

Led by Tracyanne Campbell's effortlessly breezy voice, Camera Obscura's easygoing new album arrived just in time for summer. During the indie-pop band's recent live session on Morning Becomes Eclectic, Campbell credited Desire Lines' fresh and upbeat aura to recording in Portland, Ore., instead of Camera Obscura's hometown of Glasgow. Here, the band performs its new song "Do It Again."

