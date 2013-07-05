© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Behind The Music: Charles Ives

By Pablo Helguera
Published July 5, 2013 at 10:59 AM CDT
Fridays are funnier with a cartoon at noon.

In honor of our search for the great American symphony, here's an encore presentation of one of our favorite Artunes. Got an idea for a classical cartoon or a reaction to this one? Leave your thoughts in the comments section.

Pablo Helguera is a New York-based artist working with sculpture, drawing, photography and performance. His new book is Helguera's Artunes. You can see more of his work atArtworld Salonand on his own.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts & Culture
Pablo Helguera