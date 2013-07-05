Chip Taylor On Mountain Stage

Chip Taylor makes his fourth appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live on the campus of the North House Folk School in Grand Marais, Minn. Even if he hadn't written some of the best known songs in pop music — including "Wild Thing" and "Angel of the Morning" — Taylor might still be a contender for the real-life Most Interesting Man in the World. In the mid-'70s, he left the music business to work, at various times, as a golf pro, as a professional blackjack player (finishing third in the Las Vegas World Championship) and as one of the most respected horse-race handicappers on the East Coast.

Taylor appears here alongside respected Norwegian singer Paal Flaata, whose masterful lead vocals are featured in this version of "Angel of the Morning," along with guitarist John Platania, who is known for his classic session work with Van Morrison. Taylor opens the set with the title cut from his latest album, Screw All the Perfect People.

Set List

"Screw All The Perfect People"

"Weaker Moments"

"Angel Of The Morning"

"I Can Make It With You"

This installment of Mountain Stage was first published on Nov. 2, 2012.

