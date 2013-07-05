Mark O'Connor On 'Song Travels'

Violinist Mark O'Connor is one of the most versatile fiddlers in music today: He seems equally at home playing bluegrass, country, jazz and classical. With its roots in Texas fiddling, O'Connor's music has shaped an entirely American school of string playing. His approach to teaching violin is considered a rival to the Suzuki method.

In this episode of Song Travels, O'Connor and host Michael Feinstein get together to explore American music — a journey which includes a performance of Fats Waller's "Ain't Misbehavin'" and O'Connor's elegant arrangements of traditional American pieces.

