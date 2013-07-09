Connie Smith On Mountain Stage

Country singer Connie Smith makes her second appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live in Bristol, Tenn./Va., in partnership with the Birthplace of Country Music Alliance. Dolly Parton once said, "There's really only three female singers in the world: Streisand, Ronstadt and Connie Smith. The rest of us are just pretending." Contemporary singers such as Martina McBride and Carrie Underwood trace their stylistic lineage back to Smith, who counts Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones among her biggest fans.

Smith's breakout single "Once a Day" was one of the biggest country records of 1964, and she charted 20 more Top 10 hits in the next decade. As the 1980s began, Smith left the music business to raise her five children, then returned in the mid-'90s with a highly regarded collaboration with Marty Stuart. Her new album, Long Line of Heartaches, is her first since 1996 and only her second since 1978.

Set List

"A Heart Like You"

"Ain't You Even Gonna Cry"

"Blue Heartaches"

"Once A Day"

"Satisfied"

"Peace In The Valley"

This installment of Mountain Stage was first published on Nov. 6, 2012.

