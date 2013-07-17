© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

KCRW Presents: Queens Of The Stone Age

KCRW | By Jason Bentley, KCRW Music Director
Published July 17, 2013 at 2:25 PM CDT

Queens Of The Stone Age is one of the best rock bands working today, with a diverse and unpredictable catalog dating back to the '90s. Southern California native Josh Homme and his talented collaborators recently treated a small studio audience in Santa Monica to a full-on assault of sweat-inducing guitar riffs and head-banging drums from their new hit album ...Like Clockwork.

Watch Queens Of The Stone Age's entire concert at Apogee's Berkeley Street Studio at KCRW.com.

Jason Bentley, KCRW Music Director