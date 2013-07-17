KCRW Presents: Queens Of The Stone Age

Queens Of The Stone Age is one of the best rock bands working today, with a diverse and unpredictable catalog dating back to the '90s. Southern California native Josh Homme and his talented collaborators recently treated a small studio audience in Santa Monica to a full-on assault of sweat-inducing guitar riffs and head-banging drums from their new hit album ...Like Clockwork.

Watch Queens Of The Stone Age's entire concert at Apogee's Berkeley Street Studio at KCRW.com.

Copyright 2021 KCRW. To see more, visit .