© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Sonny Landreth On Mountain Stage

Published July 22, 2013 at 2:38 PM CDT
Sonny Landreth performs on <em>Mountain Stage</em>.
Sonny Landreth performs on <em>Mountain Stage</em>.

Sonny Landreth makes his eighth appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live on the campus of West Virginia University in Morgantown. Widely regarded as one of the greatest electric slide guitarists of all time, Landreth has been featured at Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival every year since its inception.

Landreth employs a unique combination of tools and techniques — amplifiers that sound as if they're being pushed near the breaking point, as well as modified guitars that he plucks, bangs and picks — to conjure a sound that's truly his own. A native of Louisiana, Landreth first learned to play the trumpet before switching to guitar. He eventually started using a slide to capture the instrumental sounds he'd heard on classic blues recordings, which he felt functioned more like a soundtrack for the vocal than mere accompaniment.

Set List

  • "Hell At Home"

  • "Congo Square"

  • "Brave New Girl/Uberesso"

  • "Pedal To The Metal"

    • Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Arts & Culture