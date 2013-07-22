Sonny Landreth On Mountain Stage

Sonny Landreth makes his eighth appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live on the campus of West Virginia University in Morgantown. Widely regarded as one of the greatest electric slide guitarists of all time, Landreth has been featured at Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival every year since its inception.

Landreth employs a unique combination of tools and techniques — amplifiers that sound as if they're being pushed near the breaking point, as well as modified guitars that he plucks, bangs and picks — to conjure a sound that's truly his own. A native of Louisiana, Landreth first learned to play the trumpet before switching to guitar. He eventually started using a slide to capture the instrumental sounds he'd heard on classic blues recordings, which he felt functioned more like a soundtrack for the vocal than mere accompaniment.

Set List

"Hell At Home"

"Congo Square"

"Brave New Girl/Uberesso"

"Pedal To The Metal"

