Garland Jeffreys On Mountain Stage

Garland Jeffreys makes his second appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live on the campus of West Virginia University in Morgantown. Jeffreys began recording and making music in 1966 in his hometown of Brooklyn, N.Y., where he still lives. He's honed his enigmatic rock sound for more than four decades now, often combining blues, reggae, R&B and soul into an amalgam that's sometimes difficult to categorize.

Nevertheless, it's earned him a loyal following in both the U.S. and Europe, along with recording deals with Atlantic, A&M, Epic and RCA. He's collaborated with John Cale, Dr. John and Lou Reed, and in 2011 he released The King Of In Between, his first album of new material in 16 years.

Jeffreys is backed here by the Mountain Stage house band, featuring Michael Lipton and Ryan Kennedy on electric guitar, drummer Ammed Solomon, bassist Steve Hill and Ron Sowell on harmonica.

Set List

"Coney Island Winter"

"'Til John Lee Hooker Calls Me"

"Any Rain"

"Truth Serum"

