Arts & Culture

Hurray For The Riff Raff, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2013

By Stephen Thompson
Published July 27, 2013 at 3:08 PM CDT
Hurray For The Riff Raff performs at the 2013 Newport Folk Festival.
The New Orleans band Hurray for the Riff Raff exists as a vehicle for the powerhouse songs of singer-songwriter Alynda Lee Segarra, whose gigantic voice conveys the grit of bluesy soul while still fitting within the realms of rootsy folk and country. The group just followed its dynamite 2012 album Look Out Mama with a Kickstarter-funded collection of covers (and two originals) called My Dearest Darkest Neighbor.

Hear Hurray for the Riff Raff perform as part of the 2013 Newport Folk Festival, recorded live on Saturday, July 27 in Newport, R.I.

Set List

  • "Blue Ridge Mountain"

  • "Cajun Instrumental"

  • "Look Out Mama"

  • "Slow Walk"

  • "Take Me"

  • "End Of The Line"

  • "Body Electric"

  • "Small Town Heroes"

  • "There's A Crash On The Highway"

  • "No One Else But You"

  • "The St. Roch Blues"

  • "Everybody Knows (For Trayvon Martin)"

  • "Everybody's Talkin'"

  • "Little Black Star"

    Stephen Thompson
    Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
