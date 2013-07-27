Hurray For The Riff Raff, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2013

The New Orleans band Hurray for the Riff Raff exists as a vehicle for the powerhouse songs of singer-songwriter Alynda Lee Segarra, whose gigantic voice conveys the grit of bluesy soul while still fitting within the realms of rootsy folk and country. The group just followed its dynamite 2012 album Look Out Mama with a Kickstarter-funded collection of covers (and two originals) called My Dearest Darkest Neighbor.

Hear Hurray for the Riff Raff perform as part of the 2013 Newport Folk Festival, recorded live on Saturday, July 27 in Newport, R.I.

Set List

"Blue Ridge Mountain"

"Cajun Instrumental"

"Look Out Mama"

"Slow Walk"

"Take Me"

"End Of The Line"

"Body Electric"

"Small Town Heroes"

"There's A Crash On The Highway"

"No One Else But You"

"The St. Roch Blues"

"Everybody Knows (For Trayvon Martin)"

"Everybody's Talkin'"

"Little Black Star"

