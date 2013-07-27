Newport Folk Festival 2013: Day One In Photos
1 of 15 — The old-time string-band Old Crow Medicine Show brings out the sun for its closing hootenanny.
2 of 15 — At Newport, JD McPherson provides a refreshing reminder that retro roots music isn't timid.
3 of 15 — A Bon Jovi reference at Newport? How the times have changed.
4 of 15 — The wryly funny John Darnielle spins yarns and thunders through acoustic-driven anthems with his band, The Mountain Goats, at its first Newport appearance.
5 of 15 — Deer Tick's John McCauley goes completely solo in a sparse and quiet set, including a number of covers of songs by Johnny Cash, Duke Ellington and even Jimmy Buffet.
6 of 15 — The polarizing, commanding and uncompromising Amanda Palmer does a solo set.
7 of 15 — Perhaps best known as an early member of the band Dawes, Blake Mills plays Newport.
8 of 15 — Mariachi Flor de Toloache are the Newport Festival house — er, grounds — band all weekend.
9 of 15 — The Last Bison splits the difference between the chugging folk-rock gallop of Mumford & Sons and the choirboy prettiness of Fleet Foxes.
10 of 15 — The Newport crowd, in the palm of John McCauley's hand.
11 of 15 — Half Simon & Garfunkel and half Smothers Brothers, Joey Ryan and Kenneth Pattengale's melancholic harmonies intertwine beautifully as The Milk Carton Kids, while their playful, deadpan banter is worth the price of admission on its own.
12 of 15 — Phosphorescent's Matthew Houck makes moody, searching, raggedly pretty music. At its first Newport appearance, Phosphorescent is in a transcendent and feedback-rattling mode.
13 of 15 — Dancing in the rain.
14 of 15 — The Boston folk-rock band Kingsley Flood brings horns and strings to its Newport debut.
15 of 15 — Sunset over Newport.
It always rains at least one day at the Newport Folk Festival, and because Newport started a whole day earlier this year, we got the downpour out of the way first. But that didn't stop folks from dancing and singing along to The Mountain Goats, JD McPherson, Blake Mills and many more. The sun finally came out at the very end for Old Crow Medicine Show's closing hootenanny, hopefully a good omen for sunshine. See a gallery of Adam Kissick's photos here and follow us on Flickr for much, much more.
