© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Justin Townes Earle, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2013

By Stephen Thompson
Published July 28, 2013 at 10:55 AM CDT
Justin Townes Earle performs at the 2013 Newport Folk Festival.

Justin Townes Earle has marinated in outlaw country music his whole life: The son of Steve Earle, named for the legendary Townes Van Zandt, was born to be an iconoclast. The younger Earle has already released five albums in his relatively short career — the latest of which is last year's Nothing's Gonna Change the Way You Feel About Me Now — and along the way has broadened his roots-country sound to incorporate folk and gospel music.

Hear Justin Townes Earle perform as part of the 2013 Newport Folk Festival, recorded live on Saturday, July 27 in Newport, R.I.

Set List

  • "Baby's Got A Bad Idea"

  • "Farther From Me"

  • "Look The Other Way"

  • "Move Over Mama"

  • "Ain't Glad I'm Leaving"

  • "Mama's Eyes"

  • "One More Night In Brooklyn"

  • "Ain't Waitin'"

  • "Single Mothers"

  • "Am I That Lonely Tonight?"

  • "Harlem River Blues"

  • "Midnight At The Movies"

  • "Black Eyed Suzy"

  • "Rogers Park"

  • "Slippin' And Slidin'"

  • "Can't Hardly Wait" (The Replacements cover)

    • Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Arts & Culture
    Stephen Thompson
    Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
    See stories by Stephen Thompson