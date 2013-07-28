Justin Townes Earle, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2013

Justin Townes Earle has marinated in outlaw country music his whole life: The son of Steve Earle, named for the legendary Townes Van Zandt, was born to be an iconoclast. The younger Earle has already released five albums in his relatively short career — the latest of which is last year's Nothing's Gonna Change the Way You Feel About Me Now — and along the way has broadened his roots-country sound to incorporate folk and gospel music.

Hear Justin Townes Earle perform as part of the 2013 Newport Folk Festival, recorded live on Saturday, July 27 in Newport, R.I.

Set List

"Baby's Got A Bad Idea"

"Farther From Me"

"Look The Other Way"

"Move Over Mama"

"Ain't Glad I'm Leaving"

"Mama's Eyes"

"One More Night In Brooklyn"

"Ain't Waitin'"

"Single Mothers"

"Am I That Lonely Tonight?"

"Harlem River Blues"

"Midnight At The Movies"

"Black Eyed Suzy"

"Rogers Park"

"Slippin' And Slidin'"

"Can't Hardly Wait" (The Replacements cover)

