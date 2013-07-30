© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Michael Kiwanuka, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2013

By Stephen Thompson
Published July 30, 2013 at 8:00 AM CDT
Michael Kiwanuka live at the 2013 Newport Folk Festival.

Michael Kiwanuka's voice sometimes seems to glide out of another era entirely — he frequently brings to mind the sepia-toned grace of Marvin Gaye or Sam Cooke — but his music is no mere throwback. Still in his mid-20s, the Londoner conjures up the feel of vintage soul, but it's in the service of breezily accessible, contemporary-sounding songs that touch on folk, pop and jazz.

Hear Kiwanuka perform songs from last year's Home Again as part of the 2013 Newport Folk Festival, recorded live on Sunday, July 28 in Newport, R.I.

Set List

  • "If You'd Dare"

  • "Tell Me A Tale"

  • "Always Waiting"

  • "May This Be Love" (Jimi Hendrix cover)

  • "Worry Walks Beside Me"

  • "I'm Getting Ready"

  • "Rest"

  • "I Need Your Company"

  • "Home Again"

  • "Bones"

  • "I'll Get Along"

    Stephen Thompson
    Stephen Thompson is a writer, editor and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist on All Songs Considered. Since 2010, Thompson has been a fixture on the NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created and developed with NPR correspondent Linda Holmes. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk Concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
