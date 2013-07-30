Michael Kiwanuka, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2013

Michael Kiwanuka's voice sometimes seems to glide out of another era entirely — he frequently brings to mind the sepia-toned grace of Marvin Gaye or Sam Cooke — but his music is no mere throwback. Still in his mid-20s, the Londoner conjures up the feel of vintage soul, but it's in the service of breezily accessible, contemporary-sounding songs that touch on folk, pop and jazz.

Hear Kiwanuka perform songs from last year's Home Again as part of the 2013 Newport Folk Festival, recorded live on Sunday, July 28 in Newport, R.I.

Set List

"If You'd Dare"

"Tell Me A Tale"

"Always Waiting"

"May This Be Love" (Jimi Hendrix cover)

"Worry Walks Beside Me"

"I'm Getting Ready"

"Rest"

"I Need Your Company"

"Home Again"

"Bones"

"I'll Get Along"

