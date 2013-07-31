© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Iris DeMent, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2013

By Stephen Thompson
Published July 31, 2013 at 10:00 AM CDT
Iris Dement performs at the 2013 Newport Folk Festival.
Iris Dement performs at the 2013 Newport Folk Festival.

Iris DeMent is as credible as folksingers come: The 52-year-old singer-songwriter grew up singing traditional gospel and country music alongside 14 siblings in rural Arkansas. Once endorsed as "the best singer I ever heard" by no greater an authority than Merle Haggard, DeMent seems to emerge from another era entirely.

After a 16-year absence, DeMent recently returned with a gorgeous album called Sing the Delta. Hear her perform as part of the 2013 Newport Folk Festival, recorded live on Saturday, July 27 in Newport, R.I.

Set List

  • "The Way I Should"

  • "Making My Way Back Home"

  • "The Kingdom Has Already Come"

  • "Livin' On The Inside"

  • "Out Of The Fire"

  • "Walkin' Home"

  • "This Love's Gonna Last"

  • "Easy's Gettin' Harder Every Day"

  • "The Night I Learned How Not To Pray"

  • "Sing The Delta"

  • "How Long?"

  • "Morning Glory"

  • "Go On Ahead And Go Home"

  • "Keep On The Sunnyside (with Spirit Family Reunion)" (The Carter Family cover)

