Iris DeMent, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2013

Iris DeMent is as credible as folksingers come: The 52-year-old singer-songwriter grew up singing traditional gospel and country music alongside 14 siblings in rural Arkansas. Once endorsed as "the best singer I ever heard" by no greater an authority than Merle Haggard, DeMent seems to emerge from another era entirely.

After a 16-year absence, DeMent recently returned with a gorgeous album called Sing the Delta. Hear her perform as part of the 2013 Newport Folk Festival, recorded live on Saturday, July 27 in Newport, R.I.

Set List

"The Way I Should"

"Making My Way Back Home"

"The Kingdom Has Already Come"

"Livin' On The Inside"

"Out Of The Fire"

"Walkin' Home"

"This Love's Gonna Last"

"Easy's Gettin' Harder Every Day"

"The Night I Learned How Not To Pray"

"Sing The Delta"

"How Long?"

"Morning Glory"

"Go On Ahead And Go Home"

"Keep On The Sunnyside (with Spirit Family Reunion)" (The Carter Family cover)

