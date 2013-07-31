Iris DeMent, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2013
Iris DeMent is as credible as folksingers come: The 52-year-old singer-songwriter grew up singing traditional gospel and country music alongside 14 siblings in rural Arkansas. Once endorsed as "the best singer I ever heard" by no greater an authority than Merle Haggard, DeMent seems to emerge from another era entirely.
After a 16-year absence, DeMent recently returned with a gorgeous album called Sing the Delta. Hear her perform as part of the 2013 Newport Folk Festival, recorded live on Saturday, July 27 in Newport, R.I.
Set List
