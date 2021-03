To mark the final season of the TV show Breaking Bad, we've based this game on its opening credits, in which elemental symbols for Bromine (Br) and Barium (Ba) help spell the show's title. House musician Jonathan Coulton asks contestants to spell words using more symbols from the Periodic Table.

Plus, Coulton competes this round with a cover of "Particle Man" by They Might Be Giants.

