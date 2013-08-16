Hunter Hayes On 'Song Travels'

Rising young country star Hunter Hayes performed at age 4 with Hank Williams Jr. and led his first band a year later. Hayes is now a versatile instrumentalist, writer, producer and performer, with hits including "Storm Warning" and "Somebody's Heartbreak." His self-titled debut album received three Grammy nominations.

On this edition of Song Travels, Hayes joins host Michael Feinstein to discuss his musical roots in Cajun Louisiana, as well as the stories that inspired him to write his many love songs. Musical performances include his original song and first gold record, "Wanted."

