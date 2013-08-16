© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Hunter Hayes On 'Song Travels'

Published August 16, 2013 at 1:28 PM CDT
Hunter Hayes.
Rising young country star Hunter Hayes performed at age 4 with Hank Williams Jr. and led his first band a year later. Hayes is now a versatile instrumentalist, writer, producer and performer, with hits including "Storm Warning" and "Somebody's Heartbreak." His self-titled debut album received three Grammy nominations.

On this edition of Song Travels, Hayes joins host Michael Feinstein to discuss his musical roots in Cajun Louisiana, as well as the stories that inspired him to write his many love songs. Musical performances include his original song and first gold record, "Wanted."

