KEXP Presents: clipping.

If it's not careful, the Sub Pop label is going to exceed its reputation for breaking rock bands with its new discoveries in experimental hip-hop. Following its success with the space-hop outworlders in Shabazz Palaces and the earthy psych-rap enchantresses in THEESatisfaction, the Seattle label recently signed L.A. trio clipping., whose self-released debut LP cuts quick-slung lines across swaths of destroyed digital noise that's guaranteed to redline your sound system.

More deconstructionists than beatmakers, producers Jonathan Snipes and William Hutson scrape, scratch, prod and pound out barely contained sonic soundscapes as MC Daveed Diggs fires off rhymes that are part apocalyptic, part polemic and part party-starting. The session we recorded with the group backstage at the Sub Pop Silver Jubilee last month, while characteristically chaotic, is about as stripped-down as they get, meaning we couldn't get the subs as bone-jarringly deep as they'd prefer. But this is punk rock, after all — or at least the way Sub Pop is imagining punk rock for today.

Watch the full performance.

Credits

Recorded July 13, 2013. Audio engineered by Jackson Long; videographers Jim Beckmann, Scott Holpainen and Justin Wilmore; edited by Scott Holpainen.

Copyright 2021 KEXP. To see more, visit .