Sarah Jarosz, Live In Concert: Newport Folk 2013

By Stephen Thompson
Published August 27, 2013 at 1:48 PM CDT
Sarah Jarosz performs at the 2013 Newport Folk Festival.
Sarah Jarosz was still in high school when she signed her record deal, and she released her debut album (2009's Song Up In Her Head) shortly thereafter, but the versatile bluegrass star seemed to emerge fully formed. For one thing, the 22-year-old keeps her music sounding warmly pretty — and rooted in accessibly poppy folk — rather than focusing solely on her Grammy-nominated instrumental chops.

Hear Jarosz perform new songs — her third album, Build Me Up From Bones, comes out at the beginning of October — as part of the 2013 Newport Folk Festival, recorded live on Saturday, July 27 in Newport, R.I.

Set List

  • "Annabelle Lee"

  • "Come Around"

  • "My Muse"

  • "Land's End" (Tim O'Brien cover)

  • "1,000 Things"

  • "The Book Of Right-On" (Joanna Newsom cover)

  • "Simple Twist Of Fate" (Bob Dylan cover)

  • "Puddle Jumper" (Bela Fleck cover)

  • "Here Nor There"

  • "Old Smitty"

  • "Fuel The Fire"

