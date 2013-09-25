Another Day, Another Reminder That Jimmy Fallon Will Make Your Day

It's been a while since we just started off by making our morning with some assorted Jimmy Fallon greatness (and I just got my cable hooked up at my new place yesterday, meaning my ability to watch late-night shows over my morning coffee is much enhanced).

So here's some good stuff from Tuesday night's show.

First, Fallon gave the follow-up to his "touchdown dance" bit with Justin Timberlake.

Then, he held a "Lip Sync-Off" with Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Stephen Merchant, which became a little symposium called Three Kinds Of Equally Effective But Very Different Charisma.

And then, if you still weren't in a good mood, The Avett Brothers performed "Another Is Waiting" from their new album, Magpie And The Dandelion.

