Dr. Dog On World Cafe

A road trip is in store for Tuesday's installment of World Cafe, as we travel to Dr. Dog's studio right outside Philadelphia. In this session, the soulful indie-rock band plays a set of songs from its most recent album, B-Room, which was born in the space. The band says building the studio was integral to the process of creating B-Room, in some ways mirroring the organic feel of the recording.

The members of Dr. Dog initially made a name for themselves on the road, gaining recognition when My Morning Jacket took them on tour in the mid-2000s. Singer-songwriters Toby Leaman and Scott McMicken, who have known each other since middle school, created the group.

