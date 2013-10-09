Vienna Teng On Mountain Stage

Vienna Teng makes her second appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, WV. Teng made her first visit to the show as her career was just beginning to take off – she had left her job as a software engineer to promote her album, and within months was featured on David Letterman, CNN, and NPR's Weekend Edition. This lead to tours with Patty Griffin, Shawn Colvin and Joan Osborn. Never content to focus on her energies on just one thing, Teng then enrolled in graduate school, earning master's degree in sustainability from the University of Michigan. Teng performs here solo, with an electronic keyboard and digital sampling machine that allows her weave her voice through a web of layered textures and sounds, culminating with an unexpected mashup of Bill Withers "Ain't No Sunshine" and Eminem's "Lose Yourself."

Set List

"Whatever You Want"

"Good Night New York"

"Land Sailor"

"The Hymn of Acxiom"

"Ain't No Sunshine" / "Lose Yourself"

