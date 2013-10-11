Mark Bates On Mountain Stage

Singer-songwriter Mark Bates makes his first appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.V. A native of Hurricane, W.V., Bates let his musical ambitions lead him to Los Angeles, where he now resides. His second album, Night Songs, was produced by Grammy-winning engineer Eric Liljestrand, who co-produced Lucinda Williams' Blessed and Little Honey.

Appropriately, a highlight of Bates' set is a song called "Lucinda" — a heartfelt tribute to one of his greatest influences as a songwriter. Bates plays a true solo set here, accompanied only by his own acoustic guitar.

Set List

"Closer"

"Lucinda"

"West Virginia And You"

