Arts & Culture

Vatican Recalls Pope Medallions Because Of Typo

Published October 11, 2013 at 6:12 AM CDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. To commemorate the new pope, the Vatican minted thousands of medallions in gold, silver and bronze. A portrait of Francis was on one side and on the other, the Latin phrase that inspired Pope Francis to join the Jesuit order and become a priest.

The medals went on sale this week and were promptly recalled after the Vatican discovered a typo: Jesus was misspelled as Lesus, with an L. One wit tweeted: I blame the Lesuits.

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

