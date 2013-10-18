Miloš Karadaglić On 'Song Travels'

Classical guitarist Miloš Karadaglić first studied guitar at the age of 8 in his home country of Montenegro, formerly part of Yugoslavia. At 14, Karadaglić was invited to play at a concert hall in Paris, and he later traveled to Italy to meet classical guitarist David Russell, who advised him to enroll at the Royal Academy of Music in London.

At 17, Karadaglić left Montenegro for England. He graduated from the Royal Academy of Music with honors and went on to earn a Masters in Performance, as well as the Ivor Mairants Award and the Julian Bream Prize, among other accolades.

In this edition of Song Travels, Miloš Karadaglić showcases his love of Latin music with pieces by Brazilian composer Heitor Villa-Lobos and Argentine tango master Astor Piazzolla.

