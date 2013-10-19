Paul McCartney On World Cafe

Paul McCartney's new album — fittingly titled New — is reminiscent of a Beatles record. The recent project from the music idol is all over the place stylistically, just like The White Album from his days with the iconic English rock group.

A lively McCartney joins host David Dye at the World Cafe on Friday not only to talk about the release, but also to discuss what it was like during the heyday of the Beatles. McCartney also talks about what it takes to keep his creative flame burning now that he's in his 70s.

A centerpiece of today's conversation involves a song from the new record called "Early Days," which harks back to McCartney's days with John Lennon in the very beginning.

This episode was re-aired on June 23, 2014.

