Steve Miller On World Cafe

Class is in session for Detroit Rock 101 with author Steve Miller. The former crime writer and rock musician sits down for a discussion with host David Dye on another Sense of Place: Detroit feature.

Detroit Rock City: The Uncensored History of Rock 'n' Roll in America's Loudest City is an oral history featuring commentary from such artists as Mitch Ryder, Iggy Pop and Jack White. In this discussion, Miller tells his story about seeing the legendary MC5 rehearse at age 12 and getting hooked on the local music scene. The writer also touches on the evolution of Detroit rock, from punk in the '70s through the garage revival of the '90s.

