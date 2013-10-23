Ben Sollee On Mountain Stage

Cellist and singer-songwriter Ben Sollee performs on this episode of Mountain Stage, recorded live at the Culture Center Theater in Charleston, W.Va. A classically trained musician with a deep technical command, Sollee has earned wide acclaim for incorporating elements of folk, bluegrass and R&B into his singular musical style.

He appears here, as he often does, with fellow Kentuckian Jordon Ellis on percussion. Sollee and Ellis, along with their intrepid tour manager Katie Benson, frequently garner attention for traveling from show to show solely via bicycle.

Earnest and forthcoming onstage, Sollee shares his anxieties about being a young father through his song "Slow Down," and dedicates the song "DIY" to anyone who devotes part of his or her time to the creative process.

Set List

"Whole Lot to Give"

"Unfinished"

"Slow Down"

"DIY"

"The Healer"

