Dennis Coffey On World Cafe

The Motor City's own Dennis Coffey joins us for this installment of Sense of Place: Detroit. The veteran musician holds strong ties to the city's R&B and soul sound. As a guitarist and producer, Coffey spent a good amount of time in Motown's Studio A, which artists dubbed "the snake pit."

On Wednesday's episode of World Cafe, Coffey talks with host David Dye about getting on producer Norman Whitfield's good side at Motown after playing the wah-wah pedal in the classic opening of The Temptations' "Cloud Nine." Coffey also takes a moment to describe the creation of his huge instrumental hit, "Scorpio."

