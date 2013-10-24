Electric Six On World Cafe

World Cafe's Sense of Place visit to Detroit continues this Thursday with a session from the Electric Six, a venerable sextet with a sound that manages to encompass elements of garage, disco, punk rock, new wave and metal.

Formed in 1996, the group has released nine albums, including its latest record, Mustang. The band has changed its lineup a few times over the years, but the energy has remained the same. Led by singer Dick Valentine, the current lineup consists of Da Ve and Johnny Na$hinal, guitars; Smorgasbord, bass; keyboardist Tait Nucleus? and Percussion World.

Hear the group perform an energetic four-song set, including "Show Me What Your Lights Mean" from Mustang.

