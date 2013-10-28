© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

World Cafe Next: Wild Child

Published October 28, 2013 at 4:21 PM CDT
Wild Child.

This week's pick for World Cafe: Next is Austin, Texas' Wild Child. Led by vocalists Kelsey Wilson and Alexander Beggins, the band formed in 2009 and just released its second album, The Runaround.

This past March, the group won Best Indie Act and Best Folk Act at the Austin Music Awards — but on its new album, which features production from Ben Kweller, Wild Child appears to move away from folk and toward a more all-encompassing sound. Hear two tracks from the record and download this week's podcast.

