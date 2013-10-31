Ian MacKaye: Un-Punk'd

Becky Harlan / NPR / Strong reactions to house musician Jonathan Coulton singing the Sex Pistols lyrics "I am an Antichrist / I am an anarchist!"

Throughout his career as a musician, Ian MacKaye has played, listened to and analyzed countless hours of music. But how will he fare in our version of "Name That Tune"? In this Ask Me Another Challenge, MacKaye teams up with Stephen Thompson, NPR Music Editor and co-host of NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour, to identify punk songs performed acoustically by house musician Jonathan Coulton. The Sex Pistols' "Anarchy in the U.K." never sounded so calm.

Plus, Coulton finishes the game with a cover of "Skyway" by The Replacements.

