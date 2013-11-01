Carli Muñoz On Piano Jazz

Pianist Carli Muñoz's musical journey has taken him from Puerto Rico to the studios and clubs of Los Angeles — and then back to the island of his birth, where he owns his own jazz club. His musical career has taken a similar circular trajectory. Having started out as a jazz musician, he played with pop musicians such as The Beach Boys and Rickie Lee Jones before returning full time to his first love: jazz. In this 2007 session, he plays his own tune "Mia" and joins host Marian McPartland for Cole Porter's "So In Love."

Originally broadcast in the winter of 2007.

Set List

"Mia" (Muñoz)

"We'll Be Together Again" (Fischer, Laine)

"So In Love" (Porter)

"Stranger In A Dream" (McPartland)

"Now's The Time" (Parker)

"Diaspora" (Muñoz)

"Margot" (Jarrett)

"A Delicate Balance" (McPartland)

"Three Little Steps To Heaven" (Muñoz)

