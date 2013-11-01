© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Carli Muñoz On Piano Jazz

Published November 1, 2013 at 3:01 PM CDT
Carli Muñoz performs on this week's episode of <em>Piano Jazz</em>.
Carli Muñoz performs on this week's episode of <em>Piano Jazz</em>.

Pianist Carli Muñoz's musical journey has taken him from Puerto Rico to the studios and clubs of Los Angeles — and then back to the island of his birth, where he owns his own jazz club. His musical career has taken a similar circular trajectory. Having started out as a jazz musician, he played with pop musicians such as The Beach Boys and Rickie Lee Jones before returning full time to his first love: jazz. In this 2007 session, he plays his own tune "Mia" and joins host Marian McPartland for Cole Porter's "So In Love."

Originally broadcast in the winter of 2007.

Set List

  • "Mia" (Muñoz)

  • "We'll Be Together Again" (Fischer, Laine)

  • "So In Love" (Porter)

  • "Stranger In A Dream" (McPartland)

  • "Now's The Time" (Parker)

  • "Diaspora" (Muñoz)

  • "Margot" (Jarrett)

  • "A Delicate Balance" (McPartland)

  • "Three Little Steps To Heaven" (Muñoz)

    • Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Arts & Culture