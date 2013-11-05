New Mix: The Beatles, James Blake, Colin Meloy, More

On this edition of All Songs Considered, hosts Bob Boilen and Robin Hilton travel through the decades for an eclectic mix of rock, folk, and, wait for it... disco.

Bob kicks off the show with a rare recording from a timeless band: The Beatles. This month the group will release On Air - Live at the BBC Volume 2, which focuses on the band's early 1960s work. Hear a previously unreleased version of "Please Please Me."

Staying in the same decade, Robin shares a song from the soundtrack to the latest Coen brothers film, Inside Llewyn Davis. The movie stars Oscar Isaac, who plays Llewyn Davis, a down-on-his luck folk singer couch-surfing and playing in Greenwich Village in the early '60s. Listen to the whole soundtrack now via our First Listen series.

Also on the show: Bob saw James Blake in concert recently and asked him about a song that changed Blake's life. Hear the young Brit's surprising answer and a track from one of his major influences.

Later, Bob and Robin are joined by NPR Music's Lars Gotrich, who brings a cut by Marisa Anderson, from Lars' list of five American Primitive guitar records from this year that would make guitar legend John Fahey proud. Finally, we close the show with a new single from the latest Broken Bells album, After The Disco. You can also hear the duo behind Broken Bells, James Mercer and Brian Burton (Danger Mouse), talk about how they made the record, and accidentally channeled the Bee Gees along the way.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.