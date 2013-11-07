© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

KCRW Presents: White Denim

KCRW | By Jason Bentley, KCRW Music Director
Published November 7, 2013 at 7:00 AM CST

When the down-and-dirty Austin rock band White Denim stopped by the KCRW studios on the day of its album release, its members had one goal in mind: Put as much pressure on our studio equipment as possible before total collapse. They nothing held back, even sweating through their shirts on a crisp fall morning. From blues to prog-rock, soul and psychedelia, there's plenty to like about White Denim's album Corsicana Lemonade — including this song, "Cheer Up/Blues Ending."

Arts & Culture
Jason Bentley, KCRW Music Director