Laura Veirs On World Cafe

World Cafe has long been a fan of singer-songwriter Laura Veirs: Host David Dye recalls when she first broke through nationally with 2004's Carbon Glacier. Veirs now records on her own label, Raven Marching Band Records.

Originally from the Pacific Northwest, Veirs continues to live in the region — in Portland, Ore. — with her children and her husband, producer Tucker Martine. Veirs' previous album was a children's record called Tumble Bee; her new one, Warp and Weft, was recorded with the likes of Jim James, k.d. lang, Neko Case, Brian Blade and members of The Decemberists. In Tuesday's session, listeners will hear Veirs reflect on the creation of the new record and the inspirations behind it.

