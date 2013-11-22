Ashley Monroe On Mountain Stage

Ashley Monroe makes her first appearance on Mountain Stage, recorded live on the campus of West Virginia University in Morgantown. A native of Knoxville, Tenn., Monroe moved to Nashville and signed a publishing deal when she was only 20. She caught the attention of several A-list writers and musicians, including Vince Gill, Guy Clark and Jack White; White eventually recruited her to sing with rockabilly queen Wanda Jackson.

Monroe also formed the country supergroup Pistol Annies with Angaleena Presley and Miranda Lambert; the band has released two albums to wide commercial and critical success. Monroe's latest solo record, this year's Like a Rose, finds Monroe collaborating again with the likes of Lori McKenna and Jon Randall.

For her Mountain Stage performance, Monroe is backed by Sarah Zimmerman on guitar and mandolin, Lucas Leigh on keys and electric guitarist Guthrie Trapp. Drummer Pete Abbott and legendary Nashville upright bassist Mike Bub round out the rhythm section.

Set List

"You Got Me"

"Two Weeks Late"

"Like A Rose"

"The Morning After"

"Weed Instead Of Roses"

"Monroe Suede"

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.