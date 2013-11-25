Lucinda Williams On Mountain Stage

Lucinda Williams appears on this episode of Mountain Stage from Dec. 2, 2001. Williams' first appearance on the show in 1989 is often touted as her first nationally broadcast performance. Since then, she's enjoyed mainstream success while earning a place as one of alt-country's most beloved singer-songwriters.

This appearance finds Williams on the heels of Essence, the heavily anticipated follow-up to 1998's Car Wheels on a Gravel Road. The set draws primarily from the newer record and includes the dark, sultry title cut. Williams closes with a soulful cover of Skip James' "Hard Time Killin' Floor." The musician is backed for this performance by her own four-piece band, which includes iconic Midwestern guitarist and producer Bo Ramsey.

Set List

"Reason To Cry"

"Blue"

"Essence"

"Get Right With God"

"Hard Time Killin' Floor"

