© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture

Confronting The Ghosts Of Classical Christmas Albums Past

By Anastasia Tsioulcas
Published November 27, 2013 at 9:08 AM CST
Ah, the holidays: time to enjoy some great seasonal music.
Ah, the holidays: time to enjoy some great seasonal music.

With the holidays upon us, our friends at member station invited me along with Washington Postchief classical critic Anne Midgette and Sony Masterworks producer Steven Epstein, the winner of 17 Grammy Awards, to sit down with host Naomi Lewin for a podcast on the topic. (Never mind the fact that all four of us, to one extent or other, are celebrating Thanksgivukkah this year, with a couple of Christmases thrown in as well.)

You don't have to celebrate Christmas, though, to love some good Christmas music: Think of all those widely beloved seasonal Messiah and Nutcrackerperformances, the cash cows that help keep many arts organizations afloat.

On of Conducting Business, we talked about how to define a great classical Christmas album (spoiler alert: it's totally subjective!), name-checked a bunch of our personal favorites — and wondered how much the current economics of the music business have affected the over-the-top productions of yesteryear.

Take a listen, and tell us what some of your own favorite holiday albums are. Do you prefer the show-stopping spectacles of full orchestra and chorus? Or do you prefer a cozy, intimate get-together?

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Arts & Culture
Anastasia Tsioulcas
Anastasia Tsioulcas is a reporter on NPR's Arts desk. She is intensely interested in the arts at the intersection of culture, politics, economics and identity, and primarily reports on music. Recently, she has extensively covered gender issues and #MeToo in the music industry, including backstage tumult and alleged secret deals in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against megastar singer Plácido Domingo; gender inequity issues at the Grammy Awards and the myriad accusations of sexual misconduct against singer R. Kelly.
See stories by Anastasia Tsioulcas