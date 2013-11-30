© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

opbmusic Presents: Aaradhna

opbmusic.org | By David Christensen
Published November 30, 2013 at 9:02 AM CST

One of the big winners in last week's New Zealand Music Awards was the singer Aaradhna. She took home three "Tuis" awards — Album Of The Year for Treble and Reverb, Best Female Solo Artist and Best Urban/Hip Hop Album. Treble and Reverb was released in the U.S. in October.

Aaradhna (A-rod-nah) Patel was born in Wellington to Indian and Samoan parents, both singers themselves, and she grew up with Bollywood soundtracks and Samoan gospel at home. Her own music, with its R&B and doo-wop arrangements and her throwback vocal style, makes inevitable comparisons to Amy Winehouse. She played a stripped-down session at OPB this summer, including a warm island treatment of her song "Keep My Cool" with guitarist Carl Noa.

