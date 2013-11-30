opbmusic Presents: Aaradhna

One of the big winners in last week's New Zealand Music Awards was the singer Aaradhna. She took home three "Tuis" awards — Album Of The Year for Treble and Reverb, Best Female Solo Artist and Best Urban/Hip Hop Album. Treble and Reverb was released in the U.S. in October.

Aaradhna (A-rod-nah) Patel was born in Wellington to Indian and Samoan parents, both singers themselves, and she grew up with Bollywood soundtracks and Samoan gospel at home. Her own music, with its R&B and doo-wop arrangements and her throwback vocal style, makes inevitable comparisons to Amy Winehouse. She played a stripped-down session at OPB this summer, including a warm island treatment of her song "Keep My Cool" with guitarist Carl Noa.

Watch the entire session with Aaradhna at opbmusic.org.

Credits

Video: Ifanyi Bell

Photography: Kathryn Boyd-Batstone

Audio: Erik Golts, Steven Kray

