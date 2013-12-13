Renee Fleming On 'Song Travels'

Grammy-winning soprano Renée Fleming is a regular at the world's top opera houses and concert halls around the globe. Her awards include a Fulbright Lifetime Achievement medal and the National Medal of Arts.

On this episode of Song Travels, Fleming shares her love of folk music, and covers material from the art songs of Franz Schubert to the modern-day songwriting of Joni Mitchell. Host Michael Feinstein joins Fleming for a few standards, including "You Can't Take That Away From Me."

Subscribe to theSong Travels Expresspodcast.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.