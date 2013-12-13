© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Renee Fleming On 'Song Travels'

Published December 13, 2013 at 1:15 PM CST
Renee Fleming.
Grammy-winning soprano Renée Fleming is a regular at the world's top opera houses and concert halls around the globe. Her awards include a Fulbright Lifetime Achievement medal and the National Medal of Arts.

On this episode of Song Travels, Fleming shares her love of folk music, and covers material from the art songs of Franz Schubert to the modern-day songwriting of Joni Mitchell. Host Michael Feinstein joins Fleming for a few standards, including "You Can't Take That Away From Me."

