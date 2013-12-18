Alt.Latino Listeners Pick The Best Music Of 2013

Last week on Alt.Latino, we shared our favorite albums and songs of 2013. This week, it's your turn.

One of the best things about doing the show — the engine that keeps it going week in and week out — is the way listeners engage us in an ongoing, fascinating, sometimes hilarious conversation. You also send us amazing music every day.

We've been asking you to send us your choices for artists, albums, songs and concerts you loved in 2013, and as always, you didn't disappoint. So thanks for tuning in, writing in and being part of this amazing musical journey. See you again in 2014!

