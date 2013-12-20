© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

A Paul Winter Solstice Concert 2013

By NPR Staff
Published December 20, 2013 at 2:00 PM CST

Saxophonist Paul Winter has a longstanding tradition of celebrating the longest night of the year with a concert. For the 33rd year in a row, Winter presents his annual Winter Solstice Celebration, recorded last year at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Upper Manhattan.

This particular year features a special performance, as the Paul Winter Sextet reunited to celebrate a new anthology and the 50th anniversary of the group's historic concert at the Kennedy White House. Joining Winter are jazz stalwarts Warren Bernhardt, Cecil McBee, Marvin Stamm and Howard Johnson.

In addition to the sextet, the seven-time Grammy-winning Paul Winter Consort is featured in the celebration, as well as renowned African griot vocalist Abdoulaye Diabaté, gospel singer Theresa Thomason and the dancers and drummers of Abdel Salaam's Forces of Nature ensemble.

