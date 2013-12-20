© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Oscar Isaac On World Cafe

Published December 20, 2013 at 5:01 PM CST
Oscar Isaac as the titular character in the upcoming Coen Brothers film <em>Inside Llewyn Davis</em>.

Before Guatemalan actor and singer Oscar Isaac auditioned with the Coen Brothers for the title role in their new film, Inside Llewyn Davis, his friends told him that he would love the brothers — and that he wouldn't get the part or ever hear back from them. They were right about him loving the filmmakers, but not so much when it came to Isaac getting a call.

While Isaac's character is based on the 1960s folksinger Dave Van Ronk, he makes the role his own — and his live performances are especially impressive. Here, he visits the WXPN studio to talk with host David Dye about working with the Coens, and with the film's music guru, T-Bone Burnett.

