Oscar Isaac On World Cafe

Before Guatemalan actor and singer Oscar Isaac auditioned with the Coen Brothers for the title role in their new film, Inside Llewyn Davis, his friends told him that he would love the brothers — and that he wouldn't get the part or ever hear back from them. They were right about him loving the filmmakers, but not so much when it came to Isaac getting a call.

While Isaac's character is based on the 1960s folksinger Dave Van Ronk, he makes the role his own — and his live performances are especially impressive. Here, he visits the WXPN studio to talk with host David Dye about working with the Coens, and with the film's music guru, T-Bone Burnett.

