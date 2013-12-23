Dave Matthews Band On World Cafe

This week's Vintage Cafe takes us back nearly two decades: In December 1994, a then-up-and-coming Dave Matthews Band climbed the stairs to WXPN's tiny third-floor studio and played a reflective but enthusiastic live set. At the time of this recording, the band had just released Under the Table and Dreaming and was already on its way to becoming a household name. Some of the songs performed here were actually new at the time, and would later be included on the group's popular follow-up, Crash.

This session marks the only time all of the original members of the band played together on World Cafe. In a conversation with host David Dye, the groupmates discuss how they came together.

