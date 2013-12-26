KCRW Presents: Yuna

Malaysian singer-songwriter Yuna first caught our attention a few years ago with her rich, textured voice. Since then, she's grown as an artist in many ways, from collaborating with huge talents like Pharrell to starting her own fashion line.

During her recent visit to Morning Becomes Eclectic, Yuna showcased her lustrous voice in songs like "Falling" and showed us why opportunities are limitless when you have a strong base.

Watch the entire session with Yuna at KCRW.com.

Copyright 2021 KCRW. To see more, visit .