Gerald Wilson On Piano Jazz

Composer and arranger Gerald Wilson has charted the course for some of the legends of jazz, including Duke Ellington, Dizzy Gillespie, Ella Fitzgerald and Count Basie. Wilson got his start as a trumpet player with Jimmie Lunceford's group, but was soon recognized as a composer, arranger and big-band leader with a wealth of sophisticated musical ideas and total dedication to the infinite possibilities of jazz. Host Marian McPartland improvises a musical portrait in honor of Gerald Wilson in a session from 2006.

Originally recorded June 19, 2006.

