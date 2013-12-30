Metropolis: 12/28/13

In this week's mix, Jason Bentley features tracks from Toro Y Moi, Hot Natured, Burial, James Blake, Phoenix and remixes by Psychemagik, Diplo, Prefuse 73, Breakbot and Special Request.



Playlist

Toro Y Moi, "Rose Quartz"

Flume, "Sleepless (feat. Twin Shadow & Jezzabell Doran)"

Kauf, "Relocate (Psychemagik Remix)"

Emiliana Torrini, "Speed Of Dark"

Ultraista, "You're Out (Prefuse 73 Remix)"

London Grammar, "Hey Now (Dot Major Remix)"

Djrum, "Thank You"

Hot Natured, "Benediction"

Disclosure, "Defeated No More (feat. Ed Macfarlane)"

Maya Jane Coles, "Burning Bright (feat. Kim Ann Foxman)"

Atoms For Peace, "Ingenue"

Phantogram, "Black Out Days"

Burial, "Come Down To Us"

Andy Cato, "Sunrise Sant Agnes"

Bob Marley & The Wailers, "Exodus (Pretty Lights Remix)"

Wild Belle, "Keep You (JR Blender Remix)"

Grizzly Bear, "Will Calls (Diplo Remix)"

Ghost Poet, "Cold Win (Special Request Remix)"

James Blake, "Life Round Here"

Jon Hopkins, "Garden's Heart (feat. Natasha Khan)"

Rac, "We Belong (Feat. Katie Herzig)"

Phoenix, "Trying To Be Cool (Breakbot Remix)"

Kraak & Smaak, "Just Wanna Be Loved (feat. Joi Cardwell)"

Disclosure, "When A Fire Starts To Burn"

Yousef, "Beg (Hot Since 82 Future Mix)"

Kele Okereke, "Heartbreaker"

Jay Lumen, "Nobody"

Ruffneck, "Everybody Be Somebody (Sharam Jey & Kolombo Remix)"

