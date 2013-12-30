© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
Arts & Culture

Metropolis: 12/28/13

KCRW
Published December 30, 2013 at 11:00 AM CST

In this week's mix, Jason Bentley features tracks from Toro Y Moi, Hot Natured, Burial, James Blake, Phoenix and remixes by Psychemagik, Diplo, Prefuse 73, Breakbot and Special Request.

Playlist

  • Toro Y Moi, "Rose Quartz"

  • Flume, "Sleepless (feat. Twin Shadow & Jezzabell Doran)"

  • Kauf, "Relocate (Psychemagik Remix)"

  • Emiliana Torrini, "Speed Of Dark"

  • Ultraista, "You're Out (Prefuse 73 Remix)"

  • London Grammar, "Hey Now (Dot Major Remix)"

  • Djrum, "Thank You"

  • Hot Natured, "Benediction"

  • Disclosure, "Defeated No More (feat. Ed Macfarlane)"

  • Maya Jane Coles, "Burning Bright (feat. Kim Ann Foxman)"

  • Atoms For Peace, "Ingenue"

  • Phantogram, "Black Out Days"

  • Burial, "Come Down To Us"

  • Andy Cato, "Sunrise Sant Agnes"

  • Bob Marley & The Wailers, "Exodus (Pretty Lights Remix)"

  • Wild Belle, "Keep You (JR Blender Remix)"

  • Grizzly Bear, "Will Calls (Diplo Remix)"

  • Ghost Poet, "Cold Win (Special Request Remix)"

  • James Blake, "Life Round Here"

  • Jon Hopkins, "Garden's Heart (feat. Natasha Khan)"

  • Rac, "We Belong (Feat. Katie Herzig)"

  • Phoenix, "Trying To Be Cool (Breakbot Remix)"

  • Kraak & Smaak, "Just Wanna Be Loved (feat. Joi Cardwell)"

  • Disclosure, "When A Fire Starts To Burn"

  • Yousef, "Beg (Hot Since 82 Future Mix)"

  • Kele Okereke, "Heartbreaker"

  • Jay Lumen, "Nobody"

  • Ruffneck, "Everybody Be Somebody (Sharam Jey & Kolombo Remix)"

