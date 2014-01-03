Gregory Porter On 'Song Travels'

Singer-songwriter Gregory Porter first broke through with his 2010 album Water and has since carved out a reputation as one of the next great jazz singers. His most recent album, Liquid Spirit, topped many year-end lists and appeared on NPR Music's 50 Favorite Albums of 2013.

On this installment of Song Travels, Porter tells host Michael Feinstein about his gospel roots and his musical upbringing, and describes Nat King Cole as a central influence. Porter is joined by Chip Crawford and Aaron James for a set that features songs from Liquid Spirit.

