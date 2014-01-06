Metropolis: 1/4/14

On this week's two-hour show, KCRW's Jason Bentley showcases a Todd Terje remix of Hot Chip's "How Do You Do," Jagwar Ma's "Come Save Me" remixed by Pachanga Boys, Mat Zo's EDM anthem "Easy," and much more.

Playlist

Burial, "Come Down To Us"

Jon Hopkins, "Garden's Heart (feat. Natasha Khan)"

Unkle, "Follow Me Down"

Pretty Lights, "Pretty Lights VS Radiohead VS Nirvana VS Nin"

Hot Natured, "Reverse Skydiving (Shadow Child Remix)"

Sharam Jey, Night Talk, "The Future"

Hot Chip, "How Do You Do (Todd Terje Remix)"

Shadow Child & Sinden, "Get At"

Flume, "The Greatest View (feat. Isabella Manfredi)"

Bryan Ferry, "Don't Stop The Dance (Psychemagik Dub)"

Mat Zo, "Easy"

Daft Punk, "Fresh"

Hot Since 82, "Insane I Know"

Rudimental, "Right Here (Hot Since 82 Remix)"

Simian Mobile Disco, "Cerulean"

Trentemøller, "Still On Fire"

Jagwar Ma, "Come Save Me (Pachanga Boys Remix)"

My Morning Jacket, "Outta My System (Washed Out Remix)"

Ultramarine, "Honey"

James Blake, "Life Round Here"

Andy Cato, "Sunrise Sant Agnes"

Classixx, "A Fax From The Beach"

