Arts & Culture

Metropolis: 1/4/14

KCRW
Published January 6, 2014 at 10:11 AM CST
Mat Zo's "Easy" is featured on this week's episode of <em>Metropolis</em>.
On this week's two-hour show, KCRW's Jason Bentley showcases a Todd Terje remix of Hot Chip's "How Do You Do," Jagwar Ma's "Come Save Me" remixed by Pachanga Boys, Mat Zo's EDM anthem "Easy," and much more.

Playlist

  • Burial, "Come Down To Us"

  • Jon Hopkins, "Garden's Heart (feat. Natasha Khan)"

  • Unkle, "Follow Me Down"

  • Pretty Lights, "Pretty Lights VS Radiohead VS Nirvana VS Nin"

  • Hot Natured, "Reverse Skydiving (Shadow Child Remix)"

  • Sharam Jey, Night Talk, "The Future"

  • Hot Chip, "How Do You Do (Todd Terje Remix)"

  • Shadow Child & Sinden, "Get At"

  • Flume, "The Greatest View (feat. Isabella Manfredi)"

  • Bryan Ferry, "Don't Stop The Dance (Psychemagik Dub)"

  • Mat Zo, "Easy"

  • Daft Punk, "Fresh"

  • Hot Since 82, "Insane I Know"

  • Rudimental, "Right Here (Hot Since 82 Remix)"

  • Simian Mobile Disco, "Cerulean"

  • Trentemøller, "Still On Fire"

  • Jagwar Ma, "Come Save Me (Pachanga Boys Remix)"

  • My Morning Jacket, "Outta My System (Washed Out Remix)"

  • Ultramarine, "Honey"

  • James Blake, "Life Round Here"

  • Andy Cato, "Sunrise Sant Agnes"

  • Classixx, "A Fax From The Beach"

    Arts & Culture