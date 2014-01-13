© 2021 Milwaukee Public Media is a service of UW-Milwaukee's College of Letters & Science
KEXP Presents: Jon Hopkins

KEXP | By Janice Headley
Published January 13, 2014 at 10:48 AM CST

U.K. musician Jon Hopkins brings warmth to dance music through his inventive sampling of organic sound: hands clapping, hitting things, even using his own voice to build seductive percussion. It's no wonder his fourth album, Immunity, was nominated for the prestigious Mercury Prize in 2013.

Hopkins recently visited Seattle for the Decibel Festival and stopped by the studios for this engaging set. In his interview with KEXP host Cheryl Waters, he mentions a figurative "happy place." His atmospheric dance music takes us there every time.

Watch Hopkins' entire session on KEXP's YouTube channel.

